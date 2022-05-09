Plug Power Whale Trades For May 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $731,417 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $276,168.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $25.00 $132.6K 1.1K 205 PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $17.00 $91.3K 226 832 PLUG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $76.9K 15.4K 16 PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $25.00 $69.0K 1.1K 605 PLUG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $25.00 $68.0K 1.1K 505

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,528,455, the price of PLUG is down -8.14% at $17.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

