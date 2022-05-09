What Are Whales Doing With Freeport-McMoRan

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,346,896 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $177,315.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 8795.1 with a total volume of 8,883.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $46.00 $350.8K 1.7K 359 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $37.00 $269.5K 11.7K 2.4K FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $46.00 $196.0K 1.7K 702 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $108.2K 13.1K 1.6K FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $46.00 $97.0K 1.7K 702

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,973,937, the price of FCX is down -4.14% at $36.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.