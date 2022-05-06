What Are Whales Doing With Target

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $187,560 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $302,125.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $260.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $54.7K 1.2K 208 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $230.00 $49.2K 1.5K 246 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $40.1K 6.2K 147 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $220.00 $39.7K 2.9K 78 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $220.00 $39.6K 2.9K 45

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,664,051, the price of TGT is down -2.37% at $225.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Gordon Haskett upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

