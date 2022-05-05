What Are Whales Doing With Taiwan Semiconductor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $515,975 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $515,605.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $78.0 to $100.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $78.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $351.0K 8.4K 924 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $91.3K 134 142 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $81.0K 3.0K 100 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $69.5K 1.2K 107 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $43.9K 557 49

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,442,721, the price of TSM is down -3.95% at $92.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

