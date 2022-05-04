This Is What Whales Are Betting On Live Nation Entertainment

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Live Nation Entertainment.

Looking at options history for Live Nation Entertainment LYV we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,236,845 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,250,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $120.0 for Live Nation Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Live Nation Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Live Nation Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $892.5K 16 1.7K LYV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $255.2K 2.3K 222 LYV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $168.3K 1.2K 312 LYV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $150.0K 2.3K 877 LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $127.5K 16 2.0K

Where Is Live Nation Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,151,570, the price of LYV is down -0.45% at $98.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Live Nation Entertainment:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $138

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

