Valero Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Valero Energy VLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Valero Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $353,098, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $2,279,512.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $170.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Valero Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Valero Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $575.0K 1.8K 24 VLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $187.2K 544 746 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $145.2K 980 79 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $111.9K 2.3K 55 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $89.0K 1.3K 0

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,259,138, the price of VLO is up 3.02% at $125.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Valero Energy:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

