Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SBUX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $56,350, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $390,869..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $85.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $67.0K 3.5K 356 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $56.3K 464 3 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $52.4K 3.5K 473 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $73.00 $50.7K 7 128 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $43.8K 4.8K 699

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,716,146, the price of SBUX is up 5.72% at $78.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $91

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $91

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

