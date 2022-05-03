Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 66 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $3,298,405, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $1,591,945.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $310.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $215.00 $627.6K 581 100 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $294.3K 2.1K 37 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $230.00 $289.5K 2.8K 39 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $310.00 $157.3K 10 10 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $205.00 $131.8K 2.8K 231

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,109,437, the price of BA is up 3.37% at $153.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $193.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $214.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.