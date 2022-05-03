Chegg Whale Trades For May 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chegg.

Looking at options history for Chegg CHGG we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $740,951 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $473,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $35.0 for Chegg over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chegg's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chegg's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Chegg Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHGG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $216.2K 1.0K 150 CHGG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $148.7K 52 274 CHGG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $141.0K 401 611 CHGG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $125.9K 42 0 CHGG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $84.0K 3.9K 152

Where Is Chegg Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 38,466,386, the price of CHGG is down -28.24% at $17.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.