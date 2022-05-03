Looking At Devon Energy's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Devon Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $145,372, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $2,404,546.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $85.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $510.3K 174 788 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $482.5K 174 383 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $326.8K 83 430 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $266.0K 174 1.0K DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $81.0K 1.2K 315

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,704,597, the price of DVN is up 6.22% at $61.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

