This Is What Whales Are Betting On Energy Transfer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Energy Transfer.

Looking at options history for Energy Transfer ET we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $79,430 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,241,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $12.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Energy Transfer options trades today is 16033.38 with a total volume of 4,636.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Energy Transfer's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $384.0K 6.7K 600 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $223.3K 6.7K 1.0K ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $217.5K 26.1K 0 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $101.1K 6.7K 1.0K ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $53.7K 6.7K 600

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,498,583, the price of ET is up 1.2% at $11.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

