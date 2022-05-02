What Are Whales Doing With Mosaic

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mosaic.

Looking at options history for Mosaic MOS we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $503,594 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $543,933.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $75.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mosaic options trades today is 4618.18 with a total volume of 8,620.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mosaic's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $331.2K 2.6K 7 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $111.0K 8.1K 1.3K MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $96.0K 5.1K 799 MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $64.8K 8.1K 792 MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $53.6K 8.1K 970

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,623,195, the price of MOS is down -2.59% at $60.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

