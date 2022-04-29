MP Materials Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials MP we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,690 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $694,177.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $101.2K 558 133 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $100.8K 544 564 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $64.0K 558 52 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $60.9K 544 257 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $52.2K 544 132

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,809,312, the price of MP is down -4.82% at $38.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

