ON Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ON Semiconductor ON.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for ON Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $410,773, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $464,293.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $51.0 to $65.0 for ON Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $51.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $59.00 $177.0K 4.7K 3.0K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $52.00 $153.4K 185 994 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $54.00 $68.0K 4.8K 357 ON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $60.00 $63.6K 208 509 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $54.00 $52.5K 200 1.1K

Where Is ON Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,241,044, the price of ON is down -3.82% at $52.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On ON Semiconductor:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

