This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $249,415 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $146,452.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $105.00 $63.0K 1.5K 60 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $105.00 $62.9K 1.5K 60 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $45.1K 312 26 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $43.0K 857 0 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $42.7K 494 5

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 495,703, the price of BX is down -0.42% at $107.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

