Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TEAM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Atlassian Corporation.

Looking at options history for Atlassian Corporation TEAM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 6% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 93% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $402,830 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $109,317.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $370.0 for Atlassian Corporation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian Corporation options trades today is 161.67 with a total volume of 417.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian Corporation's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corporation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $43.5K 69 0 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $240.00 $41.1K 666 66 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $265.00 $38.2K 32 15 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $260.00 $33.0K 157 101 TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $165.00 $32.7K 16 6

Where Is Atlassian Corporation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 409,851, the price of TEAM is down -6.24% at $243.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian Corporation:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $397.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $384.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $460.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

