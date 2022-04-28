This Is What Whales Are Betting On BP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BP BP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for BP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $70,875, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $873,780..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $37.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BP options trades today is 6488.67 with a total volume of 4,135.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BP's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $127.2K 467 548 BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $123.0K 467 941 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $114.6K 6.7K 117 BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $19.00 $111.4K 261 184 BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.00 $85.0K 4.1K 100

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,820,959, the price of BP is up 1.38% at $29.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On BP:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BP, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

