Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $2,795,194, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $238,211.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $120.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 4018.38 with a total volume of 15,952.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $840.0K 2.3K 0 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $362.5K 360 250 TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $90.00 $296.3K 536 433 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $157.0K 337 805 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $97.00 $86.4K 518 164

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,029,160, the price of TSM is down -2.69% at $90.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.