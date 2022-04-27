Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $787,707 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $697,247.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $175.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 3157.25 with a total volume of 2,618.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $610.0K 3.5K 1.0K PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $170.00 $275.0K 1.0K 501 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $175.00 $118.3K 3.1K 216 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $112.5K 13.8K 173 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $75.4K 13.8K 214

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,653,514, the price of PG is up 0.36% at $160.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $165

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $176.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

