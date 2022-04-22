This Is What Whales Are Betting On Danaher

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,096,750 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $2,177,995.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $290.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $775.0K 4.1K 1.7K DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $765.0K 4.1K 1.2K DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $285.00 $744.7K 459 452 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $407.5K 4.1K 250 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $280.00 $223.0K 488 201

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,178,599, the price of DHR is down -3.86% at $267.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaher:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $299.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.