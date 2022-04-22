This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuitive Surgical

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical ISRG we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $551,322 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $399,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $320.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 416.64 with a total volume of 1,337.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $300.00 $126.6K 330 30 ISRG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $240.00 $87.5K 39 500 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $320.00 $86.4K 41 108 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $297.50 $84.0K 165 34 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $293.33 $76.0K 5 50

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,438,797, the price of ISRG is down -13.39% at $255.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $315

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $316.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $339.

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $360

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $340

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.