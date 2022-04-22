Looking At Alcoa's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alcoa AA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Alcoa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $3,455,663, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $138,394.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $93.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 1198.14 with a total volume of 11,715.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $93.0 over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $92.00 $1.7M 1.9K 1.7K AA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $92.00 $544.1K 1.9K 1.7K AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $276.1K 4.6K 581 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $133.0K 751 309 AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $118.8K 4.6K 1.0K

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,308,654, the price of AA is down -3.67% at $69.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.