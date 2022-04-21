Looking At Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 80 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 43 are puts, for a total amount of $2,830,229 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $8,080,524.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $75.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 4906.06 with a total volume of 563,492.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $24.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $3.0M 9.8K 5.4K FCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $2.4M 13.7K 7.6K FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $36.00 $282.9K 7 17.1K FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $36.00 $173.9K 7 29.6K FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $36.00 $135.9K 7 19.9K

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,346,219, the price of FCX is down -10.76% at $44.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.