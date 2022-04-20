Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CCI

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Crown Castle Intl.

Looking at options history for Crown Castle Intl CCI we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $186,277 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $414,392.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $210.0 for Crown Castle Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Crown Castle Intl's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Crown Castle Intl's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Crown Castle Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $200.00 $85.5K 1.0K 376 CCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $195.00 $81.0K 2 124 CCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $58.4K 1.0K 82 CCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $55.7K 7 36 CCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $195.00 $50.0K 301 52

Where Is Crown Castle Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,423,864, the price of CCI is up 2.26% at $198.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Crown Castle Intl:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Crown Castle Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.