This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,011,420 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $961,415.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $760.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $570.00 $381.6K 458 904 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $590.00 $288.0K 141 33 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $590.00 $193.0K 141 53 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $480.00 $93.2K 96 28 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $760.00 $89.3K 54 100

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,393,787, the price of COST is up 1.67% at $591.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $627.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $620.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.