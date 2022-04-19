Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $596,294, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,442,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $215.0 to $410.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $215.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $273.7K 845 101 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $370.00 $108.8K 1.1K 63 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $350.00 $102.2K 1.8K 40 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $370.00 $101.5K 317 258 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $370.00 $92.1K 1.1K 27

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,083,016, the price of GS is up 1.5% at $334.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $430.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $486.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $418.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.