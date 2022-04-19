QQQ
Newmont Whale Trades Spotted

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2022 12:54 PM | 2 min read

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Newmont NEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Newmont.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $433,233, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $258,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $120.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $117.5K 4.3K 0
NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $96.2K 19 74
NEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $60.3K 258 16
NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $49.0K 258 29
NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $90.00 $47.8K 0 36

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,480,031, the price of NEM is down -2.54% at $83.25.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

