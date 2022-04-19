This Is What Whales Are Betting On BP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP BP we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $84,620 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $923,156.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $32.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BP's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BP's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $28.00 $192.0K 1.4K 800 BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $21.00 $139.5K 78 143 BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $22.00 $130.2K 3.8K 192 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $28.00 $96.0K 1.4K 200 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $83.5K 25.9K 100

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,392,204, the price of BP is up 0.66% at $31.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.