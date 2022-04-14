Bristol-Myers Squibb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $375,200, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $285,713.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $82.5 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bristol-Myers Squibb's whale activity within a strike price range from $62.5 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $125.4K 71 842 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $100.5K 71 1.4K BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $86.4K 71 1.1K BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $77.00 $68.4K 1.9K 1.1K BMY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $72.50 $64.0K 6.1K 172

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,197,916, the price of BMY is up 1.18% at $77.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Bristol-Myers Squibb:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $64

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.