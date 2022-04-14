This Is What Whales Are Betting On Petrobras Brasileiro

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro.

Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 60 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $409,943 and 52, calls, for a total amount of $3,186,063.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $16.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Petrobras Brasileiro options trades today is 15795.82 with a total volume of 106,067.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Petrobras Brasileiro's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $16.0 over the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $272.3K 4.6K 2.7K PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $253.7K 4.6K 3.5K PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $238.6K 4.6K 1.3K PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $236.2K 4.6K 4.5K PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $110.7K 7.0K 1.3K

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,676,811, the price of PBR is down -8.3% at $14.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.