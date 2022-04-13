Lam Research Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,088,551 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $884,894.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $680.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 319.2 with a total volume of 2,119.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $680.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $450.00 $553.0K 187 70 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $530.00 $378.0K 160 63 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $216.0K 669 80 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $580.00 $198.0K 214 30 LRCX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $465.00 $145.2K 44 0

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 773,509, the price of LRCX is up 1.7% at $474.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.