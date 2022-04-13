Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LCID

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $241,167 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $253,848.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $30.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $156.0K 89 300 LCID CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $22.00 $46.7K 804 674 LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $41.2K 5.1K 1.3K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $33.9K 2.5K 60 LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $29.6K 5.1K 1.5K

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,113,629, the price of LCID is up 1.32% at $21.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.