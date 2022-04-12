Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CF Industries Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings.

Looking at options history for CF Industries Holdings CF we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,061 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,998,815.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $664.1K 1.2K 42 CF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $120.00 $655.9K 1.2K 1.6K CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $127.5K 514 142 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $127.0K 1.0K 37 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $116.2K 752 35

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,818,370, the price of CF is up 2.61% at $109.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $118

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.