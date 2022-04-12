Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $542,990, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $788,441.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $250.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 961.53 with a total volume of 22,796.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $235.00 $150.2K 1.3K 3.3K CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $230.00 $136.9K 100 101 CRWD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $210.00 $136.8K 1.3K 215 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $250.00 $108.2K 3 40 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $235.00 $95.8K 1.3K 856

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,993,092, the price of CRWD is up 8.3% at $234.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $285

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.