This Is What Whales Are Betting On EOG Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EOG Resources EOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for EOG Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $635,595..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.0 to $154.0 for EOG Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EOG Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EOG Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $77.0 to $154.0 in the last 30 days.

EOG Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $135.00 $192.0K 3 600 EOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $135.00 $112.5K 220 481 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $104.00 $84.8K 175 29 EOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $82.00 $64.4K 30 14 EOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $77.00 $45.0K 142 10

Where Is EOG Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,825,150, the price of EOG is up 5.38% at $127.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.