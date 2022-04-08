This Is What Whales Are Betting On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,970 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $706,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $920.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $920.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $700.00 $210.0K 304 0 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $920.00 $145.5K 66 126 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $520.00 $87.0K 7 0 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $920.00 $75.4K 66 189 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $630.00 $50.7K 5 8

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 320,378, the price of REGN is up 2.35% at $738.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.