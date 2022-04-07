Looking At Mosaic's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $402,888, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,163,139.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $322.6K 15.4K 2.2K MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $278.8K 15.4K 680 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $238.3K 68 118 MOS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $66.00 $110.0K 10.6K 10.3K MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $104.4K 15.4K 1.5K

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,199,240, the price of MOS is up 0.79% at $69.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $83

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.