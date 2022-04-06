This Is What Whales Are Betting On Northrop Grumman

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Northrop Grumman.

Looking at options history for Northrop Grumman NOC we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $631,120 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $945,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $385.0 to $530.0 for Northrop Grumman over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Northrop Grumman options trades today is 132.0 with a total volume of 1,326.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Northrop Grumman's big money trades within a strike price range of $385.0 to $530.0 over the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $390.00 $584.0K 140 50 NOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $440.00 $185.2K 0 65 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $470.00 $85.0K 292 12 NOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $530.00 $81.9K 0 0 NOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $470.00 $78.5K 292 112

Where Is Northrop Grumman Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 473,610, the price of NOC is up 1.48% at $460.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.