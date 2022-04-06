Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $291,172 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $689,526.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $190.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $292.0K 780 470 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $117.2K 6.5K 50 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $167.50 $99.9K 196 301 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $59.6K 2.9K 72 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $55.5K 780 76

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,492,035, the price of ABNB is down -3.48% at $165.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.