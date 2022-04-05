What Are Whales Doing With ChargePoint Hldgs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ChargePoint Hldgs.

Looking at options history for ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $395,125 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $403,721.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $25.0 for ChargePoint Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ChargePoint Hldgs options trades today is 995.8 with a total volume of 38,841.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ChargePoint Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

ChargePoint Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $231.0K 127 1.0K CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $21.50 $143.5K 868 10.5K CHPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $19.00 $81.6K 1.3K 773 CHPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $25.00 $57.7K 1.9K 268 CHPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $57.2K 1.9K 160

Where Is ChargePoint Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,920,330, the price of CHPT is down -3.94% at $19.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.