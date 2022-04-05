This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cassava Sciences

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cassava Sciences.

Looking at options history for Cassava Sciences SAVA we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $191,680 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $591,392.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $95.0 for Cassava Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cassava Sciences's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cassava Sciences's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $94.6K 406 878 SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $81.0K 422 195 SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $81.0K 422 95 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $80.5K 406 262 SAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $73.1K 19 11

Where Is Cassava Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,394,924, the price of SAVA is down -14.01% at $33.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.