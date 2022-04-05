Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades For April 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NCLH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $162,655, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $268,192.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 12662.33 with a total volume of 11,890.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $136.9K 902 176 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $43.6K 32.4K 474 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $38.5K 3.0K 0 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $23.00 $36.9K 2.0K 1.7K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $23.00 $34.5K 2.0K 1.7K

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,520,697, the price of NCLH is up 0.9% at $22.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $27

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.