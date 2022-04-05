This Is What Whales Are Betting On System1

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on System1.

Looking at options history for System1 SST we detected 136 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $458,575 and 129, calls, for a total amount of $9,444,287.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for System1 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for System1's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of System1's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

System1 Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $693.0K 12.9K 7.9K SST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $350.0K 12.9K 6.7K SST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $167.9K 1.0K 7.2K SST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $142.8K 370 451 SST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $99.4K 1.0K 11.1K

Where Is System1 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,543,616, the price of SST is up 40.7% at $23.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.