Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MOS

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mosaic.

Looking at options history for Mosaic MOS we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $50,400 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $923,657.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $75.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $55.00 $182.5K 1.7K 100 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $127.7K 1.4K 153 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $90.6K 1.7K 152 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $89.0K 1.4K 37 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $60.00 $87.5K 445 109

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,295,494, the price of MOS is down -1.14% at $65.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $83

HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $57

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.