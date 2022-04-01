What Are Whales Doing With United Airlines Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $743,067, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,244,423.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $43.00 $156.8K 10.8K 281 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $142.8K 11.9K 0 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $46.00 $119.4K 7.3K 3.2K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $72.7K 78 0 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $71.5K 11.9K 200

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,040,838, the price of UAL is down -1.01% at $45.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.