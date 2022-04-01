This Is What Whales Are Betting On RH

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $430,903 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $490,525.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $490.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 315.78 with a total volume of 337.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $290.0 to $490.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $490.00 $380.0K 301 100 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $350.00 $84.6K 287 51 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $325.00 $80.5K 4 57 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $390.00 $69.0K 25 0 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $390.00 $68.5K 22 10

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 900,801, the price of RH is down -0.99% at $322.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $466.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $528.

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $560

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.