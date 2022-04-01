Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TTD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk TTD we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $602,873 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $377,714.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $100.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $68.00 $122.0K 1.5K 159 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $97.2K 337 126 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $76.00 $66.3K 36 176 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $77.00 $63.0K 81 180 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $69.00 $58.0K 1.5K 290

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,776,964, the price of TTD is up 7.08% at $74.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.