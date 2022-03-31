BRC Whale Trades For March 31

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BRC.

Looking at options history for BRC BRCC we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $549,078 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,045,918.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for BRC over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BRC's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BRC's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

BRC Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BRCC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $630.0K 11.3K 2.5K BRCC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $25.00 $336.0K 739 734 BRCC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $184.3K 3.2K 1.7K BRCC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $60.5K 4.5K 722 BRCC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $45.1K 18 119

Where Is BRC Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,574,286, the price of BRCC is up 4.6% at $21.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.