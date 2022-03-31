Looking At CVS Health's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $144,002 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $849,312.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $110.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $225.0K 377 310 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $195.5K 349 182 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $195.2K 776 46 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $136.2K 3.1K 266 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $102.00 $89.0K 215 661

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,263,785, the price of CVS is down -1.13% at $102.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $110

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.