Looking At RH's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on RH RH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $361,787, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $274,706.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $510.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale activity within a strike price range from $280.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $350.00 $113.5K 332 23 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $510.00 $100.1K 30 0 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $320.00 $80.6K 0 69 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $500.00 $62.4K 277 30 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $61.5K 2.0K 105

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 330,931, the price of RH is down -2.85% at $324.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $535.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $528.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

